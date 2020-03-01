Love the look of AirPods but not the price-tag? Hey, we don't blame you — they cost $160! Luckily, you can still get the same "look" — the white, wireless earbud style — for a lot less money, which is why we put together this list to help you out. Remember, newer iPhones don't have a headphone jack, so wireless headphones are a must if you want to listen to music without a dongle.
- Highly-rated and reliable: TaoTronics Wireless Earbuds
- Close to the real deal: TicPods 2 True Wireless Earbuds
- Price efficient and stylish: iOneSky Wireless Earbuds
- Best Price: Saimly Wireless Earbuds
- Great Specs: Rademax Bluetooth Earbuds
Highly-rated and reliable: TaoTronics Wireless EarbudsStaff Favorite
Don't break the bank, but do get the AirPod look with these TaoTronics Wireless Earbuds. These Bluetooth earbuds are super comfortable to wear and give you nearly 30+ hours of listening time when used with the charge box. You also have a 33-foot range with the TaoTronics Wireless Earbuds.
Close to the real deal: TicPods 2 True Wireless Earbuds
Trick the world into thinking you're droppin' dough on AirPods when in reality, you're jamming along with TicPods. These noise-canceling earbuds are easy to pair and are super lightweight and comfortable, making them the perfect partner for travel, work, and everything in between.
Price efficient and stylish: iOneSky Wireless Earbuds
Say bye-bye to that big ol' AirPod price tag and hello to the cost-efficient iOneSky Wireless Earbuds! These affordable earbuds look pretty close to the real deal and are designed to be super lightweight. Once you're done using your iOneSky Wireless Earbuds, just pop 'em in their charging box, and you're good to go!
Best Price: Saimly Wireless Earbuds
The most inexpensive option on this list, Saimly's wireless earbuds provide all the functionality of a phone headset and playback controller with easy touch-sensitive controls. This is everything you need in a wireless earbud at a fraction of the price of the original.
Great Specs: Rademax Bluetooth Earbuds
These earbuds from Rademax have some of the best specs we've seen. 13mm vibrating diaphragm with crystal clear sound, 30 hours of playback, 45ft Bluetooth radius, and universal compatibility. These powerful little earbuds will give an impressive performance at a reasonable price.
Happy Listening
We're always on the hunt for a good dupe (or 3!), so if we find any more earbuds that pass for AirPods, we'll add it to our list. Currently, we're obsessed with the TaoTronics Wireless Earbuds because of their great reviews and high quality.
For something even closer to the real deal, check out the TicPods. They are not the most affordable, but still a much better price than the original AirPods. Regardless we hope you find the perfect pair of earbuds for you and your ears!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
