Since it came out earlier this year, the 2020 iPhone SE has proven extremely popular. Whether it is its affordable price, familiar design, or considerable internal upgrades, the phone is the new go-to for budget-conscious iPhone buyers.
That doesn't mean you can't make a Black Friday saving one, though. UK network EE just kicked off its Black Friday sale and one of the standout deals in the promotion is on the iPhone SE. It is available for £39 per month with just £30 upfront including 10GB of data. Better yet, you'll get a free set of second-gen AirPods (worth £159) included with the purchase at no extra cost — the perfect accessory for your new phone.
Out of all the Black Friday iPhone deals, we'll see this year, this one is likely to be among the first to sell out because of that attractive freebie so be sure to get your order in now to avoid disappointment.
Bundle deal
iPhone SE + AirPods
EE's Black Friday deals just went live in the UK with plenty of opportunities to save. With this iPhone deal, you can snag the affordable phone and a set of AirPods 2 for free while supplies last.
Apple's iPhone SE (2020) takes on the now-classic design of the iPhone 8, maintaining the 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD display with True Tone. It also keeps the same aluminum and glass construction allowing for Qi wireless charging and retains the Touch ID sensor that so many iPhone users are familiar and comfortable with, eschewing the new Face ID sensor found on the more expensive iPhone 11 models.
It has been updated drastically on the inside, though, taking parts from the iPhone 11 line like the latest A13 Bionic chipset and adding an improved 12-megapixel, 4K60 wide-angle camera. It comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities and black, white, and Product Red colors.
You probably already know all about AirPods but, if not, you can check out our ultimate AirPods guide for any further info you might need.
More Black Friday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.