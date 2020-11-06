Since it came out earlier this year, the 2020 iPhone SE has proven extremely popular. Whether it is its affordable price, familiar design, or considerable internal upgrades, the phone is the new go-to for budget-conscious iPhone buyers.

That doesn't mean you can't make a Black Friday saving one, though. UK network EE just kicked off its Black Friday sale and one of the standout deals in the promotion is on the iPhone SE. It is available for £39 per month with just £30 upfront including 10GB of data. Better yet, you'll get a free set of second-gen AirPods (worth £159) included with the purchase at no extra cost — the perfect accessory for your new phone.

Out of all the Black Friday iPhone deals, we'll see this year, this one is likely to be among the first to sell out because of that attractive freebie so be sure to get your order in now to avoid disappointment.