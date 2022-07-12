Music is what makes the world go round, and for many of us, it can be hard to find a great pair of true wireless earbuds to jam out with. But if you aren't a big fan of Apple's own AirPods lineup, and aren't looking to browse the best Prime Day AirPods Deals, then you should try one of the best competitors out there: Soundcore by Anker Liberty 3 Pro noise cancelling earbuds. And the best part is that right now for Prime Day it's only $90 at Amazon.

I love the convenience of the best true wireless earbuds. There are no cords to deal with and while I prefer headphone-style cans, earbuds are better when I'm out walking and don't want anything heavy on my head. The Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pros are some of the best wireless earbuds out on the market, aside from AirPods Pro, in my opinion, and this price is an absolute steal.

Block out the world with these stellar earbuds

Soundcore by Anker Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds | Was $170 now $90 at Amazon These wireless earbuds come with a variety of different-sized tips and wings, so you can find the perfect custom fit for your ears. The dual drivers in these earbuds deliver amazing highs and lows, providing a spacious soundstage with deep bass and crisp mids. These earbuds also have Active Noise Cancellation, thus blocking out all ambient noise. They last for up to eight hours on a single charge and you can get up to 32 with the charging case. Oh, and they come in a pretty lilac. $90 at Amazon

I've tested numerous wireless earbuds and the Liberty 3 Pros are some of my favorites, as stated in my review. They fit comfortably in my ears thanks to the silicone ear tips in addition to the rubberized wings. So if you have issues with normal AirPods fitting in your ears, then these are a good alternative to consider, especially at this price. The sound quality is also great, the ANC is impressive, and you get long-lasting battery life on a single full charge with the charging case. Additionally, these come in a variety of fun colors, including a gorgeous lilac, which you just don't get with Apple AirPods.

As much as we enjoy AirPods, they're not for everyone. Thankfully the AirPods aren't the only option on the market, and the Liberty 3 Pros are a great choice. At $80 off, they are an absolute steal, so make sure to pick them up if you want some great-sounding true wireless earbuds! And for more savings, don't forget to check out the rest of our Apple Prime Day deals.