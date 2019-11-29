Some people drink coffee because it's hot and wet. Others because it wakes them up in the morning... or at night. Still others because it's almost wine-like in flavor, sophistication, and experience. Now, I can drink the hell out of a cup of Tim Hortons on a cold day but most of the time, I make my own. That's partly because the only good local espresso bar is on the other shore of the island, and partly because I just love making it. And, luckily, a lot of the stuff I use to make my perfect cup of coffee is currently on Black Friday sale.
These are my go-tos.
Best Black Friday Coffee deals
- Philz Philtered Soul ($30 at Amazon)
- Baratza Virtuoso+ Conical Burr Coffee Grinder ($250 at Amazon)
- Bonavita BV382510V ($51 at Amazon)
- Le Creuset Stoneware 12-Ounce Mug ($14 at Amazon)
The best beans
Philz Philtered Soul
Like coffee and chocolate had a baby
If you have a plentiful supply of terrific, locally-roasted coffee beans, by all means get those. I don't. So, I've subscribed to Blue Bottle in the past and, more recently, just ordered a ton of Philz Coffee. Sadly, they don't ship Mint Mojito, but they do ship Philtered Soul. And it's terrific. So is Tesora.
The best burr grinder
Baratza Virtuoso+ Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
The daily grind for your daily grind
I have the older, non-digital version of the Baratza Virtuoso and, bless its conical burrs, it's the best grinder I've ever used. You can dial it in to exactly the grind you want, from espresso machine to Bodem, and then it does all the work. Precisely. Perfectly. Every time. Honestly, I wish I worked as well as this grinder.
The best coffee cups
Le Creuset Stoneware 12-Ounce Mug
Best looking if not best period
We can argue like gentle-people about what's really the best coffee mug. But I use these Le Creuset Stoneware 12-Ounce Mug in a variety of Lego-like colors and they never fail to impress. Now, some people love the Amazon versions and prices. Others think they're more outlet than high-end. If you have any doubts, just buy them directly. Either way, pour and enjoy.
