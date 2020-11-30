Cyber Monday is here, which means it's the last chance for you to grab all of your favorite tech at lower prices. A perfect example is this range of Sonos One speakers, currently discounted by up to 28% on Amazon. That means you can score the Sonos One SL for just $129, or get the Gen 2 Version with Amazon Alexa compatibility for only $149. Check it out!

Sonos is the perfect way to build a home audio system, thanks to its unrivaled control through the Sonos apps, which lets you play music on multiple speakers throughout your home. If you're after a Sonos Give, you should check out this Best Buy promotion which is pretty similar.

Sounds good Sonos One, One XL, Five smart speakers Get the Sonos One, Sonos One SL, or even the Sonos Five (at Best Buy) all on sale. Not only do you get brilliant audio, you get a fully connected speaker with Apple AirPlay 2, the Sonos app, and the ability to connect to other Sonos speakers. As low as $130 See at Amazon

The One SL is the least expensive option here, and it still has plenty of great features you can only get from a Sonos speaker. For one thing, it has sound that's powerful enough to fill a room. Plus the compact design lets you put it just about anywhere. It's easy to set up and easy to control, and you can even download the Sonos app to easily do all of that and much more.

In addition to using the app to connect to the speaker, you can also use Apple AirPlay 2 to easily play music from your favorite apps or even ask Siri to play from Apple Music. The speaker can also connect to other Sonos speakers, either setting up stereo sound with two One SL speakers connected together or by syncing your music throughout your home with a full Sonos setup.

Of course you can also upgrade to the Sonos Five and do all that and a little more. It has truly personalized sound you can setup with Trueplay. There are also capacitive touch controls and a deep, powerful bass.

Pick your favorite and look out for other Sonos deals as Cyber Monday continues.