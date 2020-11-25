If you're looking for discounts on some of Creative's hottest products, you've come to the right place. For Black Friday, the company is offering special deals on computer peripherals, soundbars, and sound cards. Of course, these special prices are only available for a limited time!

We're highlighting all of the best Black Friday deals in 2020, so back often to see the latest, now through Cyber Monday, November 30!

Creative Black Friday Deals

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Creative is offering one of its best-selling desktop speakers on sale. You can also find a Bluetooth transmitter that works with PlayStation, Nintendo, PC, and Mac, plus a Live webcam.

Looking for more? Check out the latest Black Friday deals on Apple products that run through Cyber Monday. There's a lot to see here, including sales on iPhones, iPads, and more.