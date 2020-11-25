If you're looking for discounts on some of Creative's hottest products, you've come to the right place. For Black Friday, the company is offering special deals on computer peripherals, soundbars, and sound cards. Of course, these special prices are only available for a limited time!
Creative Black Friday Deals
For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Creative is offering one of its best-selling desktop speakers on sale. You can also find a Bluetooth transmitter that works with PlayStation, Nintendo, PC, and Mac, plus a Live webcam.
- : Creative T100 2.0 Compact Hi-Fi Desktop Speakers | $84.99 at Amazon
- : Creative BT-W3 Bluetooth 5.0 USB-C Audio Transmitter | $39.99 at Amazon
- : Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p Full HD Wide-Angle USB Webcam with Dual Built-in Mic | $49.99 at Amazon
- : Creative Aurvana Trio Wireless | $99.99 at Amazon
- : Sound BlasterX G6 Hi-Res 130dB 32bit/384kHz Gaming DAC | $129.99 at Amazon
- : Creative Sound Blaster G3 USB-C External Gaming USB DAC | $44.99 at Amazon
- : Creative Sound Blaster AE-7 Hi-Res Internal PCIe Sound Card | $199.99 at Amazon
Creative T100 2.0 Compact Hi-Fi Desktop Speakers | $84.99 at Amazon
With an elegant and minimalistic design that fits into any desktop setting, these speakers are normally priced at $100. Perfect for desktop computers and laptops with limited tabletop space.
Creative BT-W3 Bluetooth 5.0 USB-C Audio Transmitter | $39.99 at Amazon
The BT-W3 is a portable Bluetooth audio transmitter that works with the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. It's equipped with Bluetooth 4.0 and advanced audio codecs like aptX LL and aptX HD.
Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p Full HD Wide-Angle USB Webcam with Dual Built-in Mic | $49.99 at Amazon
The Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p accurately presents you in full HD video that is smooth, sharp, and vibrant. The wide 77-degree field of view also allows you to capture more with minimal optical distortion.
Creative Aurvana Trio Wireless | $99.99 at Amazon
The Aurvana Trio Wireless features a hybrid triple-driver system with two precision balanced armature drivers for detailed mids and highs and a bio-cellulose driver for powerful, clean bass.
Sound BlasterX G6 Hi-Res 130dB 32bit/384kHz Gaming DAC | $129.99 at Amazon
Normally $160, this USB sound card works with PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and combines a virtual 7.1 32-bit / 384 kHz, 130 dB USB Digital Audio Converter (DAC) with Creative's Xamp discrete headphone amplifier for incredibly detailed audio.
Creative Sound Blaster G3 USB-C External Gaming USB DAC | $44.99 at Amazon
Save $15 on this low-cost DAC that's powered entirely via USB-C in a plug-and-play driverless format. The Sound Blaster G3 provides a hassle-free instant audio upgrade for your gaming consoles (PS4 and Switch), and well as PC and Mac computers.
Creative Sound Blaster AE-7 Hi-Res Internal PCIe Sound Card | $199.99 at Amazon
You can currently save $30 on this sound card that offers audio fidelity with 127 dB DNR hi-res 32-bit / 384 kHz playback via ESS SABRE-class 9018 DAC and DSD64 playback support.
