If you're looking for discounts on some of Creative's hottest products, you've come to the right place. For Black Friday, the company is offering special deals on computer peripherals, soundbars, and sound cards. Of course, these special prices are only available for a limited time!

We're highlighting all of the best Black Friday deals in 2020, so back often to see the latest, now through Cyber Monday, November 30!

Creative Black Friday Deals

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Creative is offering one of its best-selling desktop speakers on sale. You can also find a Bluetooth transmitter that works with PlayStation, Nintendo, PC, and Mac, plus a Live webcam.

Creative T100 2.0 Compact Hi-Fi Desktop Speakers | $84.99 at Amazon

With an elegant and minimalistic design that fits into any desktop setting, these speakers are normally priced at $100. Perfect for desktop computers and laptops with limited tabletop space.

$85 at Amazon

Creative BT-W3 Bluetooth 5.0 USB-C Audio Transmitter | $39.99 at Amazon

The BT-W3 is a portable Bluetooth audio transmitter that works with the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. It's equipped with Bluetooth 4.0 and advanced audio codecs like aptX LL and aptX HD.

$40 at Amazon

Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p Full HD Wide-Angle USB Webcam with Dual Built-in Mic | $49.99 at Amazon

The Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p accurately presents you in full HD video that is smooth, sharp, and vibrant. The wide 77-degree field of view also allows you to capture more with minimal optical distortion.

$50 at Amazon

Creative Aurvana Trio Wireless | $99.99 at Amazon

The Aurvana Trio Wireless features a hybrid triple-driver system with two precision balanced armature drivers for detailed mids and highs and a bio-cellulose driver for powerful, clean bass.

$100 at Amazon

Sound BlasterX G6 Hi-Res 130dB 32bit/384kHz Gaming DAC | $129.99 at Amazon

Normally $160, this USB sound card works with PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and combines a virtual 7.1 32-bit / 384 kHz, 130 dB USB Digital Audio Converter (DAC) with Creative's Xamp discrete headphone amplifier for incredibly detailed audio.

$130 at Amazon

Creative Sound Blaster G3 USB-C External Gaming USB DAC | $44.99 at Amazon

Save $15 on this low-cost DAC that's powered entirely via USB-C in a plug-and-play driverless format. The Sound Blaster G3 provides a hassle-free instant audio upgrade for your gaming consoles (PS4 and Switch), and well as PC and Mac computers.

$45 at Amazon

Creative Sound Blaster AE-7 Hi-Res Internal PCIe Sound Card | $199.99 at Amazon

You can currently save $30 on this sound card that offers audio fidelity with 127 dB DNR hi-res 32-bit / 384 kHz playback via ESS SABRE-class 9018 DAC and DSD64 playback support.

$200 at Amazon

