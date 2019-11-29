__alt__

If Apple’s latest additions to the Mac lineup have you salivating, you’re not alone. But if you have a tight budget this Black Friday, you don’t have to have to skip out this year. Apple technicians have rigorously tested these certified refurbished MacBooks, so you’ll basically get a brand new MacBook at a fraction of the price. Use offer code BFSAVE20 at checkout to get an additional 20% off the discounted price.

Apple MacBook Pro 15″ 2.2GHz Intel Core i7 with Retina Display 256GB – Silver

The MacBook Pro is the weapon of choice for creatives everywhere. It’s outfitted with a powerful Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of memory, which provide plenty of horsepower for even the most stressful workloads. The vibrant 2880×1800 display is also ideal for video editors, graphic designers, or any creative who values a sharp resolution.

MSRP: $1,999

Sale Price: $1,199

Price with BFSAVE20: $959.20

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ 1TB – Silver + Hard Case & Cleaning Spray

Alternatively, this 13-inch MacBook Pro trades processing power for portability. It’s Intel Core i5 and 16GB of RAM are more than enough for light photo editing and multimedia usage. Additionally, it contains a massive 1TB hard drive for all of your apps and project files.

MSRP: $999

Sale Price: $699

Price with BFSAVE20: $559.20

Apple MacBook Air 11″ 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 128GB – Black

While the 13-inch MacBook Pro is small, it’s not quite as compact as the MacBook Air. This thin laptop still packs a considerable punch thanks to its Intel Core 5 processor. It offers an impressive 9-hour battery life, making it the perfect laptop if you’re constantly on the move.

MSRP: $700

Sale Price: $399.99

Price with BFSAVE20: $319.99

This next MacBook Air is for laptop users who only need the bare essentials. It contains 64GB of flash storage for important files and an Intel Core i5 that allows you to browse the web and stream content with no slowdowns.

MSRP: $550

Sale Price: $369.99

Price with BFSAVE20: $295.99

MacBook Pro 13.3″ 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 256GB – Silver

If you have a limited budget but absolutely need a MacBook, you can’t go wrong with this 13-inch MacBook Pro. It features an Intel Core 15 and 4GB of RAM, which is more than enough for word processing, basic editing, and multimedia. It also comes with 256GB of storage for your apps and work files.

MSRP: $650

Sale Price: $349.99

Price with BFSAVE20: $279.99

Prices subject to change

