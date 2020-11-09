Don't leave your best photos sitting on your phone! As a mom, I can tell you that we love photo gifts of all kinds, and a digital picture frame is a gift that keeps on giving. Best of all, anyone can send photos directly to the frame (assuming the owner shares the code, of course!) It's almost like having a photo book except that you can swap out photos anytime with a few taps.

I had an old-school digital picture frame many years ago. It had a slot for an SD card, so I'd take some photos and then insert them into the frame. It was nice enough but limited.

The new generation of digital picture frames is different because anyone can add photos to it anytime (with a frame-specific code) from their own phones. I own this smart cloud AEEZO frame and I love it. Download the Frameo app and have your family and friends do the same. In the app, you choose the frame you want to send photos to, enter the frame's unique code, and choose the photos on your phone you wish to be displayed in the frame. Whether you're in the room or on the other side of the planet, the photos will be displayed on the AEEZO frame within seconds.

The AEEZO Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame comes with 16GB of internal memory, plus free lifetime storage for photos and even short videos. It has a high-definition 10.1-inch IPS display (1280-by-800) and a touch screen. Auto-rotation means you can display the frame horizontally or vertically and the photos adjust automatically without black bars. The touchscreen controls let you swipe through photos, delete them, set up a continuous slide show, adjust the play order, zoom in on images, hide/unhide images, edit the display caption, adjust the brightness, place the frame in sleep mode, and more.

Be sure to click the coupon box in order to get the price listed here. You'll get 5% off the sale price.