Black Friday is starting early with discounts at many retailers, including Cricut. A Cricut machine is a cutting machine and so much more. I reviewed the Cricut Joy, and I'll be getting a Cricut Explore Air 2 soon. You can get up to 50% off many popular Cricut items while supplies last, including machines, bundles, tools, and accessories. You will get more of a discount if you're a Cricut Access subscriber.

If you've been considering a Cricut Access subscription, there is no time like the present. Cricut Access is the paid subscription that Cricut offers to give you discounts throughout the year, and access to over 400 fonts, 100,000 images in Design Space. While you don't need Cricut Access to use Design Space, Cricut's software, you get so much more if you do. Similarly, you can access this holiday sale without Cricut Access, but your discounts will be deeper if you subscribe.

Planning to buy a Cricut Machine? A bundle will be your best deal. There are several bundles on sale right now, but I have my eye on the Cricut Explore Air 2 + Everything Bundle, which is available right with for the Mint, Blue, or Rose machine. It's originally $503.81, on sale for $289.99. Take an extra $29 off, down to $260.99 for Cricut Access subscribers. That's nearly 50% off the retail price if you're a subscriber.