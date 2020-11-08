Black Friday is starting early with discounts at many retailers, including Cricut. A Cricut machine is a cutting machine and so much more. I reviewed the Cricut Joy, and I'll be getting a Cricut Explore Air 2 soon. You can get up to 50% off many popular Cricut items while supplies last, including machines, bundles, tools, and accessories. You will get more of a discount if you're a Cricut Access subscriber.
If you've been considering a Cricut Access subscription, there is no time like the present. Cricut Access is the paid subscription that Cricut offers to give you discounts throughout the year, and access to over 400 fonts, 100,000 images in Design Space. While you don't need Cricut Access to use Design Space, Cricut's software, you get so much more if you do. Similarly, you can access this holiday sale without Cricut Access, but your discounts will be deeper if you subscribe.
Planning to buy a Cricut Machine? A bundle will be your best deal. There are several bundles on sale right now, but I have my eye on the Cricut Explore Air 2 + Everything Bundle, which is available right with for the Mint, Blue, or Rose machine. It's originally $503.81, on sale for $289.99. Take an extra $29 off, down to $260.99 for Cricut Access subscribers. That's nearly 50% off the retail price if you're a subscriber.
The complete bundle
Cricut Explore Air 2 + Everything Bundle
Great start
This bundle includes the Cricut Explore Air 2 machine and everything you need to get started with it. You'll have all the tools and accessories you need plus enough materials for tons of projects.
If you prefer Cricut's flagship model, the Maker, you can save a bundle on the bundle! The Cricut Maker + Everything Materials Bundle is also available in several machine colors: Champagne, Rose, and Blue. Normally $653.81, it's marked down to $429.99, or $386.99 for Cricut Access subscribers.
Flagship bundle
Cricut Maker + Everything Materials Bundle
Top of the line
Get the ultimate professional-level Cricut Maker machine plus everything you'll need to get started and do lots of projects.
There are many more items on sale right now, but the prices are only good for a couple more days, and when supplies run out, they're out. Don't wait until Black Friday to buy! First of all, you don't want to take a chance of the items you want selling out. But even more reason: buy yourself a Cricut machine, accessories, tools, and materials and you can create holiday gifts for everyone on your list!
Retailers aren't waiting until Black Friday to roll out their best pricing, and neither should you. We're covering Apple Black Friday deals now here on iMore, as well as general Black Friday deals on our sister site. Don't miss out!
