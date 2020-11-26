You might miss some features from higher-end earbuds, but the AUKEY EP-T25 are still fantastic for just about anyone. With long-lasting battery life, one-step pairing, and IPX5 water resistance, and great bass, you can't go wrong.

Finding the best true wireless earbuds can be hard, especially with so many good options out there. True wireless earbuds get expensive quickly, from earbuds that work with Siri to earbuds that offer active noise cancelation. Luckily, AUKEY makes great quality wireless earbuds that don't break the bank, and you can pick up the EP-T25 for less than $20 thanks to Black Friday .

AUKEY has long time been one of our favorite budget brands for accessories, especially reasonably priced headphones. Heck, AUKEY has even made some of the best in-ear headphones we've tried. This fact alone proves that you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars to get a quality pair of wireless earbuds.

The combined 25-hour battery life (5 hours on the earbuds and 20 hours in the case) that the AUKEY EP-T25 offers is more than enough to get you through multiple listening sessions of your favorite music or podcasts. Plus, it has USB-C charging, meaning charging the case when you need to doesn't take too long and doesn't rely on older Micro-USB technology.

The earbuds also have great touch controls to help you answer calls, invoke Siri, and control audio playback, meaning you don't have to have your iPhone in your hands to do everything you want to do. What's more, you can even use the earbuds independently, meaning you can only have one earbud in if you want to conserve battery life or be able to listen to your surroundings.

Lastly, the IPX5 water resistance rating makes the AUKEY EP-T25 the perfect workout companions. While you can't dive into a pool with them on, getting a bit of sweat on them when you're lifting the weights won't hurt them at all.

There is an insane Black Friday deal on AirPods Pro going on right now, so if you want all the bells and whistles that a pair of wireless earbuds offer, check those out. But, if you want a pair of earbuds that gets the job done and you don't need the fancy features, you can't go wrong with the AUKEY EP-T25.

If you save yourself some money on buying cheaper headphones this year, that means you have more money to take advantage of the great Apple Black Friday deals that are going on right now. Don't miss out on getting a new iPhone or iPad for the best price.