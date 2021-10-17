To celebrate the premiere, the company has released a first look as well as an introduction to one of the dogs of the new series. You can check out both videos below:

Based on the best-selling books from Scholastic, "Puppy Place" chronicles the adventures of dog-loving siblings, Charles and Lizzie Peterson, and the puppy pals they foster in search of forever homes. Each of the eight live-action episodes tells the story of a puppy who finds his or her way to the Peterson family. Charles (Riley Looc) and Lizzie (Brooklynn MacKinzie), whose different approaches complement, inspire and occasionally confound one another, do whatever it takes to find a happy, loving home for each and every dog. Discovering what makes each puppy special offers a unique perspective that helps the pair overcome their own individual hurdles. Produced by Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman and Jef Kaminsky of Scholastic Entertainment, Andrew Green, Linda Mathious, Heather MacGillvray, Vincent Brown and Ari Posner.

If you haven't seen the trailer for the new series you can check it out below: