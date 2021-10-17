What you need to know
- "Puppy Place" has debuted on Apple TV+.
- Apple has posted a first look at the series as well as an introduction to one dog.
- The new children's series tells the story of two siblings who foster puppies.
"Puppy Place," Apple's new children's series, debuted on Apple TV+ last week.
To celebrate the premiere, the company has released a first look as well as an introduction to one of the dogs of the new series. You can check out both videos below:
The new children's series, which is based on the best-selling books from Scholastic, tells the story of two siblings and the dogs that they help foster.
Each of the eight live-action episodes tells the story of a puppy who finds his or her way to the Peterson family. Charles (Riley Looc) and Lizzie (Brooklynn MacKinzie), whose different approaches complement, inspire and occasionally confound one another, do whatever it takes to find a happy, loving home for each and every dog. Discovering what makes each puppy special offers a unique perspective that helps the pair overcome their own individual hurdles. Produced by Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman and Jef Kaminsky of Scholastic Entertainment, Andrew Green, Linda Mathious, Heather MacGillvray, Vincent Brown and Ari Posner.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new series you can check it out below:
All the puppies you want. All the adventures your kids will love. Puppy Place premieres October 15, exclusively on Apple TV+.
"Puppy Place" is now streaming on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the new series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
