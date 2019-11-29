We're halfway through the holiday season, and then, before you know it, the new year will be upon us once again. And you know what that means — time to make that New Year's Resolution of becoming more active and fit, more healthy going into the new year. One way to do that is to have a smart body scale, and the Withings Body+ is one of the best smart scales you can get. And it's on sale right now!

Withings Body+ Smart Body Composition scale monitors not only your weight, but also tracks your body fat and water percentage, and muscle and bone mass. It works over Wi-Fi and automatically syncs with the Withings companion app, and supports multiple users.

I've been trying to get more healthy and fit, but sometimes it is definitely hard. Having a scale means I can weigh myself each day and check my progress, and make adjustments to my daily exercise and diet regime. The Withings Body+ Smart Scale is what I've been using for the past several months, since I bought it on Prime Day.

With the Withings Body+ Scale, it syncs perfectly with Apple Health, so it just adds my data to my Health app, where everything else is as well. For those who don't use an iPhone, it also works with Google Fit, so there is no issue with platform.

The Body+ smart scale connects via Wi-Fi and is easy to set up through the companion Withings Health Mate app. In the app, you can see all of your health data from the scale, as well as check battery level, profiles of up to eight other users (it has multi-user support so everyone in the house can use the scale), and even steps and achievements.

The Body+ is made from premium materials that feel sturdy, and it supports up to 396 lbs without issue. While most people will want to measure just their weight, the Body+ does much more. It can track and record your body fat, water percentage, muscle mass, and bone mass, along with body mass index (BMI). Again, it supports up to eight people total, and it will recognize each user by their metrics, so there's no need to fuss around with settings or anything like that to switch user.

Another nice feature with this scale is the fact that it has a Pregnancy Tracker and Baby Mode. With the Pregnancy Tracker, it subtracts the additional weight from a baby from your usual weight, which should be no issue if you've been logging your weight every day. And the Baby Mode lets you track even the smallest members of your family, no problem. And with the Wi-Fi connectivity, the Body+ also fetches and displays the weather conditions for the day.

The Withings Health Mate app is also a pleasure to use. It has a simple and clean interface that is easy to read and has all of your metrics and data in a single glance. It's fast, responsive, and has nice views of your data. There are also achievements to obtain for your daily steps.

The Withings Body+ Smart Scale is a great addition to any household who wants to take their health a bit more seriously, and you can't beat this price.

