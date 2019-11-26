Apple has announced its annual Black Friday shopping event, due to take place Friday 29 November through Monday, December 2.

As is usually the case, Apple is not one for massive discounts, big, brash signs and throngs of people fighting over iMacs on its shop floors. This year (like last year), customers will be able to get a gift card worth up to $200 on select products during the four-day event.

There is no confirmation as to what exactly the value of each gift card will be depending on the product you buy. However, usually, it follows that the more expensive the product, the higher the value gift card you receive. Top tier $200 gift cards are usually reserved for Macs, whilst an Apple TV purchase last year was good for only $25.

As MacRumors notes, several products were excluded from the deal last year, including the latest iPhone, iPad Pro, and Apple Watch models, refurbished products, iPhone Upgrade Program, AirPods, and the latest (at the time) MacBook Air and Mac Mini.

The deal will also extend overseas, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands, Sweden. In some of those locations, an iTunes gift card, as opposed to an Apple Store gift card will be on offer, including France, Germany, and Switzerland.