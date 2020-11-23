If you're thinking about picking up your first robot vacuum, you're going to want something that'll wow you. And if you're thinking about picking up your second or third robot vacuum, you'll want something that leaves your old one in the dust (metaphorical, not actual). If you want something with a lot of bells and whistles, take a look at the Roborock S6 MaxV vacuum and mop, currently on sale for $599.99, its lowest price ever, and 25% off its normal price.

Packed with advanced features, the S6 MaxV is a great choice for anyone that wants a robot to clean any floor in their house, not just the carpet or kitchen tile.

The S6 MaxV comes loaded with features that make it smarter than a lot of models out there. But we should start with the actual cleaning power of this little machine. The MaxV features 25% greater suction than the previous model, supporting up to 2500Pa of suction, which allows for much deeper cleaning. The water tank for the mop holds up to 297ml of water, which is good for homes of up to 2580 sq. ft., and you can set the MaxV to use different water flow for different rooms.

But this is a smart vacuum, so lets dive into the smart features.

The S6 MaxV is equipped with LiDAR, or Light Detection and Ranging, a laser-based system that allows it to accurately navigate around your floors. It supports multi-level mapping, storing data for up to four floors with up to 10 no-go, 10 no-mop, and 10 invisible barriers per floor.

The MaxV can avoid obstacles using a two-camera computer vision-powered system called ReactiveAI. This system allows it to avoid not only known obstacles that it has mapped, but also unknown, new impedances. The cameras also let you watch through the "eyes" of the vacuum, seeing what it sees through Roborock's app. You can also send a voice message of up to 15 seconds through the MaxV, too.

The app lets you customize your MaxV. You can set a custom schedule, set the water flow for the mopping function for specific areas, and even designate the no-go or no-clean zones in your home. You can also control the vacuum with your voice using Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa.

When it comes to power, the S6 MaxV has a 5200mAh battery, which lets it run for around three hours before it needs to charge. It has a smart function for larger homes where, if it's been cleaning for a while, but still has a lot to do, it can head back to its charger, top up its battery, and get back to work all on its own.

The S6 MaxV is a great choice if you're looking for a fully-featured robotic vacuum for your home. Now is the perfect time to get it, with Black Friday coming ever closer.