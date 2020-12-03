Getting your hands on an Apple computer might not be as expensive as you think. The MacBook Air line is a more affordable, entry-level option that lets everyone discover the best features of MacOS without paying thousands of dollars to do so. Thanks to Cyber Week deals, Amazon is now offering $199 off the MacBook Air to bring its price down to just $799.

Today's deal is valid on the 2020 MacBook Air in your choice of Space Gray or Silver while supplies last. Amazon's direct discount on these laptops is $149 while an additional $50 discount will be added automatically during checkout.

$199 Savings Apple MacBook Air (2020) Amazon has the early 2020 MacBook Air on sale today at $149 off in your choice of Space Gray or Silver, and you'll even save an extra $50 at checkout automatically for a limited time. It features 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 13.3-inch Retina display. $799.99 $999.00 $199 off See at Amazon

The MacBook Air models on sale today for only $799 feature 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology. It's equipped with an Intel Core i3 processor with Intel Iris Plus graphics, a backlit magic keyboard, and it also incorporates Touch ID for added security. Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports are built into the laptop as well. However, if you're looking for a model with better specs, you can save up to $170 on the 512GB SSD model with an Intel Core i5 processor.

This MacBook Air is capable of lasting up to 11 hours on a single charge of its battery so you can go nearly all day using it before needing to power up again. There are also stereo speakers for wider stereo sound.

We reviewed the 2020 MacBook Air earlier this year and rated it with a nearly perfect 4.5 out of 5 stars while calling it the best Mac for just about everyone. It's perfect for those who desire portability over performance, smaller bezels, and the stellar Retina display you find on Mac computers. You can learn even more about it before your purchase by checking out the full review.