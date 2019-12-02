If you have an iPhone 11 series device, then you probably have fallen in love with those amazing cameras, both rear-facing and selfie cameras. But if you want to get the best photos, you'll want to add a selfie stick to your arsenal of iPhone photography tools. The Smatree Telescoping Selfie Stick is a great addition, and it's on sale for Cyber Monday.

This selfie stick has a flexible ball head that can rotate a full 360-degrees for the best point of view. It's compatible with your GoPro Hero and smartphones, including iPhone 11 and other similar devices. It is adjustable in length from 11.8-inches to 36.6-inches for all of your photographing needs.

Whether you are just using your iPhone camera, or you have a dedicated action camera like the GoPro HERO, a tripod and selfie stick is a great addition for anyone. And right now, it's a great time to buy the Smatree Telescoping Selfie Stick, as it's 15 percent off for Cyber Monday.

With this durable aluminum telescoping selfie stick, you can adjust the length to whatever you need for the perfect shot. It can go from 11.8-inches all the way up to 36.6-inches, so you get the best field of view in your iPhone 11 or GoPro HERO lens. While the stick was built for GoPro's first, there is a cell phone adapter that will work with pretty much any smartphone out there, including our favorite, the iPhone 11.

The stick has a ball head that has an adjustable field of view of 360-degrees. And even though it is a selfie stick, there is a tripod base that you can lock in place with a counter clockwise twist, and it has slip-resistant rubber to prevent sliding on a flat surface. Smatree also has a wrist strap for using it in selfie stick mode.

Since it is less than a foot in length when at its smallest size, it's perfectly portable.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.