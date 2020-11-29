Did you miss out on the insane $169 AirPods deal for Black Friday? Thankfully, AirPods Pro aren't the only premium wireless earbuds out there, and right now, you can snag a pair of Jaybird VISTA earbuds for just $100 on Amazon, which is 44% off, so you can save $80 off the normal $180 price.

Jaybird VISTA is a small and lightweight earbud with 16 hours of battery life, and it's fully waterproof, crushproof, dustproof, and sweatproof with IPX7 resistance, making it perfect for workouts. This is a great price for such premium earbuds.

If you're going out for a run or other kind of workout, the last thing you need are big headphones on your head. That's why wireless earbuds are great for these scenarios, and the Jaybird Vistas are some of the best premium earbuds you can find. At the $99.99 price, they're an absolute steal.

With the Jaybird VISTA Earbuds, they are the perfect workout companion thanks to the IPX7 rating. This means they are pretty much earth-proof — it's fully waterproof, crush-proof, drop-proof, dustproof, and sweatproof. So even if you have the sweatiest workout session, your sweat won't damage or mess up the VISTA earbuds at all.

A single charge on the battery will give you a full six hours of listening time, and you'll get another 10 hours with the charging case. So in total, you get 16 hours, which should last you pretty much all day, though you can get 32 hours if you just use a single bud (i.e. for phone calls). Need more juice? Just plug them in for five minutes to get an hour of listening time.

The Jaybird VISTA is incredibly small and lightweight, so you'll probably forget that you're even wearing them. They come with three sizes of interchangeable ear gels to ensure that you get the most secure and super comfortable fit while you work out. And the Jaybird app can help you keep track of where your VISTA earbuds are.

For those who need an amazing pair of earbuds for working out, the Jaybird Vistas are one of the best options around. And for $80 off, you just can't beat it. For more savings, check out the other Cyber Monday deals we've found!