Razer is a well-known company that makes high quality gaming gear, and yes, they work with both PC and Mac, believe it or not! Razer's products are sleek, stylish, and a lot of the new stuff lights up with RGB lighting. The Huntsman keyboard is perfect for PC and Mac gamers, or anyone who just wants an awesome, ergonomic mechanical keyboard that has some cool lighting effects.

Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard is a mechanical switch keyboard that utilizes the new Opto-Mechanical Switch at Razer. This means every keypress is precise and accurate. It's also highly customizable with hybrid on-board memory and cloud storage. The Huntsman utilizes Razer Chroma for custom lighting effects.

Whether you're a PC gamer or just want a good, reliable mechanical keyboard that also looks cool with lights, the Razer Huntsman is a good keyboard to pick up. And right now it's at a super low price!

Razer claims that the Huntsman's Opto-Mechanical Switch is faster than traditional mechanical switches. That's because of the Optical beam based actuation, so it registers key presses at the speed of light. This is a 30 percent shorter actuation distance than other clicky switches at 1.5mm, and you don't need to sacrifice the satisfying, clicky feedback — it's still there!

The Razer Chroma RGB lighting offers a ton of customizable options through Razer's software. I personally have the Razer Ornata Chroma keyboard, which uses the Razer Synapse software to customize the lighting effects, and it's easy to use. So I would imagine that Razer Chroma lighting software is the same, and it opens up a lot of cool possibilities in terms of light effects as you type.

The Huntsman is also made of aluminum and has a matte top plate for reinforced sturdiness and support. The keyboard is also ergonomic and customizable with gaming macros if you need them.