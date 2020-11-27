Polar, a heart rate monitor leader, is offering various deals between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The deals feature fitness watches and more. Check them out through the Polar website or at Amazon.

You can save up to 40% when using the code FRIDAY2020 between now and Cyber Monday, November 30.

Challenge your limits with Polar Vantage M, an all-around multisport & running GPS watch for anyone who loves setting new records. This slim and lightweight training companion provides you with all the data you need to improve your performance.

Through November 30, you can use the code FREEGIFT20 to receive a free Polar H10 HR monitor or Polar Unite fitness watch.

The Polar Grit X is a multisport watch that features GPS, a compass, and an altimeter. Using Polar's unique Smart Coaching features, you'll be ready for your future adventures. It's available in multiple styles.

Use the code CYBERMONDAY20 on Sunday, November 29, and Monday, November 30 only to receive up to 40% off from the Polar website. Visit Amazon for similar discounts through December 2.

The Polar Ignite is a waterproof fitness watch with advanced wrist-based heart rate and integrated GPS. Get yours in one of many different colors, including Orange-Black, Black-Black, and more.

