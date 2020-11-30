There's no use in paying over a hundred dollars for a pair of true wireless earbuds when the Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Headphones are so good and so affordable already. Now with tons of Cyber Monday deals going live today, the Skullcandy Sesh Evo are on sale for only $24.99 at Best Buy. That marks a return to the best price we've ever seen for these earbuds, though there's no telling how long it may last.

Pick up the Skullcandy Sesh Evo true wireless earbuds at $35 off their regular price today. This Cyber Monday sale is available on five colorways, including True Black, Bleached Blue, Chill Grey, Pure Mint, and Deep Red.

The Skullcandy Sesh Evo true wireless earbuds are easy to use and capable of lasting for up to 24 hours when used alongside the charging case that's included with the purchase. They're IP55 rated for sweat, water and dust resistance, meaning whether you want to take them to the gym or out for a run in the rain, there's no need to worry about ruining them.

One of the coolest features of the Skullcandy Sesh Evo earbuds is the built-in Tile technology. It makes it extremely simple to track down either of your earbuds if they ever go missing. You just use the Tile app and follow the instructions to activate the feature.

These wireless headphones also feature integrated headset controls and a built-in microphone that lets you take hands-free calls using a compatible device. There are also three EQ modes so you can switch between settings for Music, Movies, or Podcasts.

This Cyber Monday sale will be coming to an end soon, so be sure to visit Best Buy and make the purchase soon if you don't want to miss out.