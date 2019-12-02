If you have Nintendo Switch Online, you can get access to the Nintendo Entertainment System app, which has a ton of classic NES and SNES games to play on your modern-day Switch. Don't you want to complete the experience with an SNES gamepad, though? Then you should give the 8bitdo Sn30 Pro+ Bluetooth Gamepad, which is on sale for Cyber Monday, a chance.

This versatile Bluetooth gamepad works with your Nintendo Switch, Steam, Windows, Mac, Android, and Raspberry Pi. It replicates the aesthetic of the original SNES controller, with some modern modifications like the two analog sticks. It has rumble vibration, motion controls, and charges via USB-C. This sale won't last very long.

As much as we love to game on our Nintendo Switch, sometimes you just need a different kind of controller besides the Joy-Cons and Pro Controller. 8bitdo is a brand that is well-known for its different controllers, and the Sn30 Pro+ Bluetooth Gamepad is a great addition to your collection.

This connects wirelessly via Bluetooth to any of the supported platforms. On the Switch, it does not support HD rumble, but everything else should work.

With the Sn30 Pro+ Bluetooth Gamepad, you can customize the button mapping to your liking, so it can be customized to suit all of your preferences when it comes to gaming. Each analog stick can also be adjusted for higher precision and accuracy in play, and the triggers can also be changed to act faster. If you're a macro user, there is support for that as well. This Sn30 Pro+ gamepad is highly customizable to suit all of your needs, no matter what game you are playing.

The motion sensor is also using 6-axis control, so there's a wide range of motion that it should be able to detect as you play. 8bitdo make quality controllers, and the Sn30 Pro+ is a great addition to any gamer's collection. Make sure to grab it while it's cheap for Cyber Monday.