If you're looking for the perfect pair of wireless headphones to go with your Nintendo Switch this Cyber Monday, there's something you should know: The Nintendo Switch doesn't support Bluetooth. You'll need to have some kind of transmitter plugged into the Switch if you want it to work with wireless headphones. Enter the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless . These headphones come with the dongle that you need, so you don't have to buy anything extra to play wirelessly with the Switch. The dongle also works with Android phones that feature a USB-C port. Since it comes with a USB-A adapter, it also works with the PlayStation 4.

This awesome set of wireless headphones feels great on your head and provides beautiful sound quality. It comes with a USB-C dongle that you can plug directly into the bottom of your Nintendo Switch, Android phone, or PS4 for wireless listening.

I love how comfy and padded these headphones feel on my head. Another thing I love about them is that the microphone is detachable, so I can remove it whenever I don't need it. Additionally, this package comes with a USB-A adapter, a USB-B charging cable, and a 3.5 mm audio cable so you can use it with a variety of devices. If you need to adjust the volume or turn the headphones off you simply reach up on the left side and adjust the controls.

This is a great pair of wireless headphones for any Nintendo Switch gamers. If you're wanting to play your favorite games without having a cord connecting your Switch and your headphones together, you really ought to consider this deal.