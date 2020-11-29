Amazon is hosting a ton of Cyber Monday deals with their entire lineup of devices, and its sale on its Fire tablets is bringing great savings to one of the most popular gifts for the holidays.
The full lineup of Fire tablet devices is currently on sale with discounts on both the normal versions and the kid-friendly models. Check out one of the best Fire tablet sales of the year below:
Fire 7 | $39.99 at Amazon
The Amazon Fire 7 features a 7-inch IPS display, 16 or 32 GB of internal storage (expandable up to 512 GB with microSD), a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 1 GB of RAM, a 2 MP front and rear-facing camera with 720p HD video recording, Dual-band Wi-Fi, and up to 7 hours of battery life. It comes in Black, Plum, Twilight Blue, and Sage.
Fire 7 Kids Edition | $59.99 at Amazon
The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition includes everything with the Fire 7. It adds 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited), a Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee that includes a replacement for any broken devices. It comes in Blue, Pink, and Purple.
Fire HD 8 | $54.99 at Amazon
The Amazon Fire 8 features an 8-inch HD display, 32 or 64 GB of internal storage (up to 1 TB with microSD card), 2GB of RAM, and up to 12 hours of battery life. The new USB-C port can charge the Fire 8 to 100% in under 5 hours. It also packs a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and Game Mode to provide an optimized gaming experience. It comes in Black, Plum, Twilight Blue, and White.
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition | $79.99 at Amazon
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition includes everything with the Fire HD 8 and adds 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited), a Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee that includes a replacement for any broken devices. It comes in Blue, Pink, and Purple.
Fire HD 8 Plus | $74.99 at Amazon
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus features an 8-inch HD display, a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, 3GB of RAM, 32 or 64 GB of internal storage (up to 1 TB with microSD card), and 12 hours of battery life. With the USB-C port and charger, you can get back to 100% in under 4 hours. It also supports wireless charging with the optional dock.
Fire HD 10 | $79.99 at Amazon
The Amazon Fire HD 10 features a 10.1-inch 1080p full HD display, 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 32 or 64 GB of internal storage (up to 512 GB with microSD), and 12 hours of battery life. It includes a 2MP front and rear-facing camera with 720p HD video recording, Dual-band Wi-Fi connection, and USB-C. It comes in Black, Plum, Twilight Blue, and White.
Fire HD 10 Kids Edition | $129.99 at Amazon
The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition includes everything with the Fire HD 10 and adds 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited), a Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee that includes a replacement for any broken devices. It comes in Blue, Pink, and Purple.
If you're wondering what Fire tablet is best for you, check out our list of the Best Kindles of 2020, which actually includes some Fire tablets. Want to find out what other kinds of deals are going on with everything Apple? Check out our list of the Best Apple Cyber Monday deals.
