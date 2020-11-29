Amazon is hosting a ton of Cyber Monday deals with their entire lineup of devices, and its sale on its Fire tablets is bringing great savings to one of the most popular gifts for the holidays.

The full lineup of Fire tablet devices is currently on sale with discounts on both the normal versions and the kid-friendly models. Check out one of the best Fire tablet sales of the year below:

If you're wondering what Fire tablet is best for you, check out our list of the Best Kindles of 2020, which actually includes some Fire tablets. Want to find out what other kinds of deals are going on with everything Apple? Check out our list of the Best Apple Cyber Monday deals.