When the big sale days come around, Black Friday, President's Day, etc., we always hope Apple will give us some deep discounts on our favorite brand. But alas, the deals are ... not so great. If we're lucky, we get 15% off. Right now, however, If you are looking for some Apple brand accessories for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or any other Apple gadget, hop on over to Amazon for some really incredible discounts on things like wireless AirPods charging cases (and even the AirPods), the second-generation Apple Pencil, the Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse, and more. Presumably, these discounts will last through the end of the year, but if you're looking for a specific Apple brand accessory, you might want to start shopping today. Apple AirPods Wireless Charging Case If you have the first-generation AirPods or decided to go with the less-expensive AirPods 2 without a wireless Charging Case, today is the day to right that wrong. The standalone Wireless Charging Case for AirPods is on sale for more than 40% today, and it's in stock, so you'll actually get it before next year. With this case, you can simply set your AirPods on a supported wireless charging pad and it'll juice up while you're doing something else. No need to scrounge up a Lightning cable or find a free wall outlet to plug into. It's very liberating. If you haven't already purchased a set of AirPods, you can get the second-generation model with or without a Wireless Charging Case for a small discount of about 13 - 15% off on Amazon, too.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) If you unwrapped a brand new iPad Pro for Christmas this year, or if you're sporting a 2018 or later iPad Pro (the one with Face ID), and have been holding off buying the compatible second-generation Apple Pencil, today is your lucky day. This discount comes around every once in a while, but it's rare to see it drop to below $100. On Amazon, you can pick up this fancy new Apple Pencil for 24% off. The Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) only works with the 11-inch iPad Pro and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that came out in the fall of 2018. If you have an older iPad Pro, an iPad, iPad Air, or iPad mini, you're going to need the first-generation Apple Pencil instead (which is $5 off on Amazon).

Space Gray Magic Keyboard, Mouse, and Trackpad I love the look of Apple's Space Gray peripherals for the Mac. The deep, rich tones of the Magic Trackpad, Keyboard, and Mouse add a look of executive professionalism. If you're want to express your darker, moodier side, let the Space Gray wash over you. Though the discount isn't much at 10% off, ever bit helps.

Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter Even though I'm a proponent of using Apple branded accessories with Apple devices (because they're more likely to work correctly for longer), I have a hard time recommending Apple's Lightning-to-3.5mm adapter because you can find less-expensive versions anywhere. Though the official version is more reliable than some, you can also find non-official Lightning-to-3.5mm adapters that work great. Right now, Apple's brand is discounted by 37%, dropping it to a price I can recommend to friends and family without squirming in my seat.