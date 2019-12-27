When the big sale days come around, Black Friday, President's Day, etc., we always hope Apple will give us some deep discounts on our favorite brand. But alas, the deals are ... not so great. If we're lucky, we get 15% off. Right now, however, If you are looking for some Apple brand accessories for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or any other Apple gadget, hop on over to Amazon for some really incredible discounts on things like wireless AirPods charging cases (and even the AirPods), the second-generation Apple Pencil, the Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse, and more. Presumably, these discounts will last through the end of the year, but if you're looking for a specific Apple brand accessory, you might want to start shopping today.
Apple AirPods Wireless Charging Case
If you have the first-generation AirPods or decided to go with the less-expensive AirPods 2 without a wireless Charging Case, today is the day to right that wrong. The standalone Wireless Charging Case for AirPods is on sale for more than 40% today, and it's in stock, so you'll actually get it before next year. With this case, you can simply set your AirPods on a supported wireless charging pad and it'll juice up while you're doing something else. No need to scrounge up a Lightning cable or find a free wall outlet to plug into. It's very liberating.
If you haven't already purchased a set of AirPods, you can get the second-generation model with or without a Wireless Charging Case for a small discount of about 13 - 15% off on Amazon, too.
Upgrade without upgrading
Wireless Charging Case for AirPods
Set it and forget it while it charges up.
Give your AirPods the gift of wireless charging with the Wireless Charging Case at a huge discount.
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
If you unwrapped a brand new iPad Pro for Christmas this year, or if you're sporting a 2018 or later iPad Pro (the one with Face ID), and have been holding off buying the compatible second-generation Apple Pencil, today is your lucky day. This discount comes around every once in a while, but it's rare to see it drop to below $100. On Amazon, you can pick up this fancy new Apple Pencil for 24% off.
The Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) only works with the 11-inch iPad Pro and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that came out in the fall of 2018. If you have an older iPad Pro, an iPad, iPad Air, or iPad mini, you're going to need the first-generation Apple Pencil instead (which is $5 off on Amazon).
Draw like a pro
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
A new Apple Pencil for a new generation
The Apple Pencil 2 has a touch-sensitive pad, the ability to switch between different tools, has a matte finish, and is only available for the newest-generation iPad Pro.
Smart Cases
There are a couple models and colors of Apple's special Smart Cases on sale right now to round out your iPad protection needs. The discounted selection is limited — only one color for any given model, but you can get a folio, a keyboard folio, or just a cover in charcoal or white at a discount of about 25% for each.
iPad covers (front only style) include:
- Smart Cover in white for iPad mini
- Smart Cover in (Product) RED for iPad
- Smart Cover in White for iPad
iPad folios (front and back style) include:
iPad keyboard cases include:
iPad protection
iPad Smart cases
Apple's foldable covers and folios for less
Protect your iPad's exterior while keeping a slim profile and light weight with a Smart Cover, Folio, or Keyboard Folio.
Space Gray Magic Keyboard, Mouse, and Trackpad
I love the look of Apple's Space Gray peripherals for the Mac. The deep, rich tones of the Magic Trackpad, Keyboard, and Mouse add a look of executive professionalism. If you're want to express your darker, moodier side, let the Space Gray wash over you. Though the discount isn't much at 10% off, ever bit helps.
Dark like my heart
Space Gray Mac peripherals
Deck out your Mac in all things black
Turn your office space into a goth-themed workspace with Apple's Space Gray Magic Mouse, Trackpad, and Keyboard.
Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter
Even though I'm a proponent of using Apple branded accessories with Apple devices (because they're more likely to work correctly for longer), I have a hard time recommending Apple's Lightning-to-3.5mm adapter because you can find less-expensive versions anywhere. Though the official version is more reliable than some, you can also find non-official Lightning-to-3.5mm adapters that work great. Right now, Apple's brand is discounted by 37%, dropping it to a price I can recommend to friends and family without squirming in my seat.
Headphones fix
Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter
Use your favorite wired headphones with the latest iPhone models.
We get it. You have a favorite pair of wired headphones and they have a 35mm plug. Don't let Apple's whimsical choice to remove the headphone jack on the iPhone stop you. This adapter fixes that.
These are the only significant discounts I saw for Apple brand devices and accessories on sale on Amazon, but you can check for yourself just in case I missed something you think is worth a mention.
