Get three months of Apple News+ for free through Cyber Monday

Apple usually offers a one month free trial for new users of its Apple News+ subscription service but, for a limited time, new subscribers can get triple that. The company announced on its Apple News Twitter account that new subscribers to Apple News+ will get three months of service for free if they sign up between today and Monday, November 30.

Apple News+ gives users access to over one-hundred magazines covering a range of different topics like technology, lifestyle, sports, food, and travel. Some notable magazines on the service include National Geographic, Wired, and Rolling Stone.

The service also includes some newspapers like The Wall Street Journal and the Los Angeles Times. Users can also enjoy audio stories which take some of the best stories of the week and turns them into audio versions for enjoying on your car ride or just hanging around the house.