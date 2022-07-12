When we're out and about with our iPhones, we should always carry one of the best portable battery banks with us, especially if it's a longer outing. After all, nothing is worse than your best iPhone running low on juice, and you're nowhere near a charger, am I right? It happens. That's why you should always be prepared with a portable battery, and mophie has some of the best ones in the business.

Right now for Amazon Prime Day, you can grab one of mophie's Powerstation XXL Power Banks for $20 off, which is a great Apple Prime Day deal. The Powerstations are one of the brand's most popular models, and this deal is with a massive 20000mAh capacity. That's a lot of power for your iPhone, and other devices! Now you can own the mophie Powerstation XXL for just $40 at Amazon.

Unlimited power with mophie Prime Day deals

mophie Powerstation XXL Power Bank - 20,000mAh Large Internal Battery | Was $60 now $40 at Amazon The mophie Powerstation XXL contains a massive 20000mAh capacity, though it does come in other sizes, but why have less juice? Like other mophie products, this comes wrapped in a textile fabric material that looks premium, and it can charge up to three devices at once. It has 18W USB-C Power Delivery, allowing you to fast charge 50% in 30 minutes. An iPhone can be charged around 3.5x with this battery pack. $40 at Amazon

I have a lot of power banks at home, and one of my favorite brands for power accessories is mophie. I really enjoy mophie's Powerstations because they come wrapped in that premium textile fabric that just adds extra grip to the battery, making it easier to manage when you're trying to get it out of your stuffed backpack at Disneyland. The Powerstation XXL comes with a whopping 20000mAh capacity, which should be plenty for several full charges of your favorite iPhone, as well as other devices. And with 18W Power Delivery USB-C charging, you can bring a dead iPhone back to 50% in a mere 30 minutes. Plus it has three ports, so you can charge your iPhone, as well as your friends' devices too. But at this price, they should probably pick up their own Powerstation XXL, so you can keep that juice to yourself.

Having an extra battery pack with you at all times is a necessity, and with these amazing Prime Day deals, you really have no excuse to not have an external battery pack with you on your next outing. If you're searching for a brand new iPhone to pair with this battery pack, you'll want to have a look at the best Prime Day iPhone Deals.