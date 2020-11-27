Whilst Black Friday is a great time to buy new hardware, it's also the perfect time to pick up a new deal from your mobile phone carrier or to try and snag a better one. In the UK right now there are some fantastic carrier deals on offer from all the biggest names, like this deal from Vodafone.

Vodafone is offering SIM-only contracts at some pretty ridiculous prices, now offering an unlimited SIM only plan with 5G (capped at 10Mbps) for just £20 a month. For just £3 a month more you can rid yourself of the speed restrictions and go all out.

You can also add a number of video streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, YouTube Premium, or Spotify Premium for just a few quid more. Check it out!

Unlimited Data Plans | Starting at £20 per month Vodafone's SIM-only unlimited 5G plans are cheaper this Black Friday than they've been for months. If you're looking to make the switch to 5G without worrying about data limits, now's a great time to jump on board. We think the £23 per month plan will be the best fit for most readers. Shop at Vodafone UK

If you're not interested in unlimited data, there's also a pretty decent looking 100GB Vodafone 5G plan going for £18 per month.

All the discounted contracts this Black Friday are 24-month deals, and all Vodafone's SIM-only plans with at least 5GB of data include 5G as standard. Vodafone offers 5G in 54 cities across the UK. As per Vodafone's own website, the speed boosts on offer are pretty significant, averaging around 150-200Mbps compared to just 23-35Mbps on 4G. 5G can offer speeds of higher than 1Gbps by default if you've got the right hardware and you're in the right area.