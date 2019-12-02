Cyber Monday is the perfect day to snatch up awesome tech deals. One of the tech deals that has surprised me this year is the Wacom graphics tablet and software combo. It's a great buy whether you're an established artist or a novice. This purchase gives you a 7.9-inch by 6.3-inch graphics tablet and three drawing programs to get you started. One of these programs is Clip Studio Paint Pro, which is a $60 software that I absolutely love and use regularly. It gives you several brushes and controls that rival and often surpass what you can do with Adobe Photoshop. That alone makes it worth the cost of this bundle.
Wacom CTL4100 Intuos Drawing Tablet with 3 programs
$49.95
$79.95 $30 off
In addition to the 7.9-inch by 6.3-inch drawing tablet, you get three drawing programs: Painter Essentials 7, AfterShot 3, and Clip Studio Paint Pro.
Whether you're shopping for yourself or are looking for the perfect present for another person, this drawing tablet and software combo is a great option. It can help you have more control when editing photos or help you design beautiful works of art from scratch. If you're an established artist looking for an additional graphics tablet or a budding beginner looking to experiment with digital drawing for the first time, this will be a great product to have.
Cyber Monday!
