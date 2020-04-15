What you need to know
- Eros Now Select has landed on Apple TV Channels.
- Users can subscribe via the Apple TV app.
- Content includes Bollywood movies and more.
Fans of Bollywood movies who live in the United States can now get their fix via the Apple TV Channels feature for the first time. The popular streaming service Eros Now Select has joined the fray, offering access to movies and original content for a monthly $3.49 fee.
The news came via a press release.
Eros Now Select (https://apple.co/-erosnow) offers an exceptional content catalog consisting of Bollywood movies, originals, short-format content (Quickies), amongst others. Subscribers of Eros Now Select through Apple TV channels can access popular films such as Omkara, Love Aaj Kal, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, to name a few. Also, the service provides original series across varied genres such as Smoke, Side Hero, Metro Park, Flip, Salute Siachen amongst others that will keep audiences captivated.
If all of that sounds like something right up your street, lucky you! You can take advantage of a seven-day free trial right now via the Apple TV channel, with the $3.49 fee kicking in after that.
Eros Now brings the best of Bollywood films and exclusive web series to the US through Apple TV with Eros Now Select!— Eros Now (@ErosNow) April 14, 2020
Tap on the link to know more- https://t.co/xagCN7cBu4
