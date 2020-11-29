Are you interested in mechanical keyboards , but prefer a low-profile board that won't be too tall and uncomfortable without a wrist rest? The Logitech G815 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is a fantastic choice and will spruce up any desk. Whether you're using it for gaming or work, you'll enjoy the sound and feel of a mechanical keyboard and won't want to go back to chiclet keys again. For Cyber Monday , the Logitech G815 is available for just $149.99 on Amazon, which is $50 or 25% off the normal $199.99 price tag.

The Logitech G815 is one of the best low-profile mechanical keyboards available, and you can shave $50 off the price right now for the wired version.

While I prefer my mechanical keyboards to be a little tall and more compatible with many keycap sets, not everyone likes having "thick" keyboards. If that's the case, then the slimmer low-profile style may better suit your needs, and the Logitech G815 is a fantastic choice, and it's much more affordable at the Cyber Monday sale price of $150 instead of $200 for the wired version. If you want wireless, unfortunately, that's only $13 off the normal $250 price.

The wired version of the G815 is the one that offers tremendous savings, and it's perfect if you only plan to use it with your computer at the desk. You can choose from three switch types: Clicky (loud), Linear (quiet), and Tactile (a little in-between). The switches underneath the low-profile keycaps are proprietary Low-Profile GL Switches though, so you won't be able to customize the keycaps with different sets, as most use Cherry MX stems.

You can also customize the Logitech G815 using the company's G Hub software for PC and Mac. The G815 comes with Lightsync, which allows you to customize and synchronize the keyboard's RGB lighting with your content. This means you can customize each key or even make your own animations with over 16.8 million colors to choose from. There are five dedicated G-keys that you can use for macros, as well as dedicated buttons for media playback. It also has a numpad, so this is a full size 104-key board.

Worried about durability? The G815 is made with aircraft-grade aluminum alloy, so while it's super thin, it's incredibly rigid and durable. And if you need more USB ports, the G815 has a dedicated USB-passthrough on the back, which outputs at full power with the additional dedicated USB cable.

The Logitech G815 is one of the better commercially available low-profile mechanical keyboards, so don't hesitate to pick it up at this low Cyber Monday price.