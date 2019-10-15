The Shortcuts app, first introduced as an official Apple app with iOS 12, got a big boost with the release of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. Now a built-in part of the system, Shortcuts offers powerful tools for connecting first- and third-party apps with both each other and system features to help you get things done without a lot of hassle. In many cases, you just tap a button, a complicated series of actions take place, and you go about your day. But Shortcuts can be intimidating to get into. There are so many options, it's hard to know where to begin (hint: it's the gallery). Even building a basic shortcut with one step can seem like an undertaking. But it's actually easier to get into than you might imagine (seriously, use the gallery). Intro to Shortcuts Shortcuts allows you to perform one or more tasks using both first- and third-party apps. Control HomeKit accessories, set up specialized, unique workflows with multiple apps, have Siri read out results of a particular action, and more. With iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, Shortcuts is becoming exponentially more powerful thanks to its integration directly into the system, rather than existing as a standalone app in the App Store. Shortcuts can be simple and complicated. They can involve easy steps or a lot of variables and even some math. You can press the button for a shortcut to activate, or activate it using Siri. Shortcuts and Siri Siri can be an integral part of your Shortcuts experience. While you used to need to set a specific phrase for your shortcut manually, now, your shortcuts are able to be used with Siri without you creating an activation phrase on your own. For example: I have a shortcut called End of Day. All I have to do is say "End of Day" to Siri for that shortcut to run. I didn't have to record the name of the shortcut beforehand, it just became a part of the system. With iOS 13.1, you can now take advantage of conversational interactions with Siri. These are multipart conversations that third-party developers can take advantage of for, among other things, multistep shortcut creation. So you can tell Siri to create a to-do in your task manager of choice, for instance, and if that app's shortcuts support it, Siri can follow up with different questions about things like title, due date, and list to use. Shortcuts Basics The great thing about shortcuts is that they can adapt to fit what you need. Do you need something simple? You can create easy one- and two-step actions. You can also create something more complicated with multiple conditional parameters, but that's for a different time. For instance, maybe you want to take advantage of the updated Shortcuts integration in Things to create a really simple button that allows you to just start creating a new to-do. You just go into Shortcuts, tap the + button in the corner, then start adding and customizing actions. If you're completely new to shortcuts and feeling a little intimidated, I'd recommend that you start off in the gallery, the tab on the right side of the Shortcuts app. It's filled with a library of shortcuts and shortcut suggestions that will really help you get started, and each shortcut can be easily modified to work into your specific needs. Anatomy of a shortcut After creating an initial shortcut or adding one from the gallery, you might find that, as it is, it doesn't do exactly what you're looking for. Maybe you want your to-do shortcut to always add an item to a specific list, or you want your "Play music" action to shuffle a particular playlist. Well, Shortcuts allows you to customize different parts of several of your available actions, all depending on what action you're looking to modify. Anything in blue text in Shortcuts is a parameter, and a parameter can be changed, either to a pre-defined option or a customized option you enter yourself. To give you an example of the kind of customization you might see in a particular shortcut action, let's take a look at this shortcut for adding a new to-do item to Things.

This shortcut may seem simple on at first, and it is, to a certain extent, as it only consists of one shortcut action. But that action has been heavily modified to meet my particular specifications. This starts with the primary focus of the action, adding a task. By default, this particular action says "Add to-do," which I have changed by tapping the blue "to-do" text and substitution with the "Ask Each Time" option, resulting in what you see here.

Many actions have that same Show More button, which is your key to fine-tuning just what an action does.

As you can see, there are a number of parameters, such as on which list you want your to-do, when you want it, and its deadline, and when you should be reminded, and more. Tap each piece of blue text (and this applies to any part of any shortcut) to edit it, either with any offered pre-made options or your own custom parameter. So, instead of asking for a list each time, this shortcut could automatically place new tasks into my Shopping list in the Things app, or Road Trip list. The same goes for things like a deadline and when you should be reminded about it. These sorts of parameters can be found in actions across the Shortcuts app. The number will vary depending on which particular actions you choose. Automations Automations are shortcuts with a specific trigger. This could be the time of day, a travel circumstance such as leaving a location or arriving at one, it could be tied to something external, such as connecting to a particular pair of Bluetooth headphones or tapping on a specific NFC sticker or tag. It could also be something in the settings, such as activating low-power mode when you open a certain app. Automations are great if you have repeated tasks each day, or just often. My favorite automation trigger is NFC, because you just wave your iPhone in front of the right NFC tag and it sets off a specific automation. For instance, as I work from home, I have two NFC tags set up for the beginning and end of my workday, one in my bedroom, one in my office. When I'm ready to start working, I tap my iPhone to the tag in my room. This triggers my automation that not only turns off the lights in my room, but turns on the desk light in my office, as well as the Apple TV I have in there. One thing to be aware of when it comes to automations in Shortcuts is that they're not truly automations in the strictest sense of the word. They don't work on their own, and all need some kind of trigger. This is great for automations that run when you connect an accessory or tap an NFC tag, where you wouldn't expect them to run until you did something, but for things like time or location-based automations, it can be a frustrating experience. Certain automations, those with what we'll call an "active trigger," (those that require you to do something, like tap a tag or connect to CarPlay), will offer you a switch called "Ask Before Running." If you have that switched flipped to the green "on" position, you'll need to give explicit permission in the notification for the automation to run when its trigger is activated. If that switch is off, then your automation will just run when the trigger is tripped.