While I'm not an audiophile, I love a good pair of headphones. And believe me, I have dozens laying all over the house, and what I use regularly depends on what I need and how I'm feeling. But my go-to pair for headphones is the Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 headphones with active noise cancellation, which are over $300 off right now at just $185, bringing it to an all-new low price for Cyber Monday.

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 are wireless Bluetooth headphones that feature active noise cancellation at low frequencies. It also has all-day battery life at 22 hours, making them perfect for long commutes or flights.

When it comes to headphones, I'm quite picky with what I buy and want to use on a daily basis. But one brand that I'm quite a big fan of is Sennheiser, and I absolutely love the Momentum 2.0 Wireless with Active Noise Cancellation. In fact, these are my go-to daily headphones when I am working in coffee shops or on a flight.

The Momentum 2.0 headphones have a classy and elegant brushed metal design with leather ear pads. This means they look professional, and are super comfortable to wear. In fact, I am wearing them right now, and have been for the past few hours while writing, without feeling much discomfort. I do need to adjust it every now and then, but it always fixes the problem when I just give it a slight nudge.

The audio quality on the Momentum 2.0 is incredibly detailed and has depth to it, which is expected from Sennheiser. On the technical side, these headphones have frequency response 16Hz to 22000Hz. The Active Noise Cancellation only seems to block out low-frequency ambient noise though, but for most of the situations that I'm in, it seems to be enough.

I also love the all-day battery life that you get with these. Sennheiser claims that they will provide about 22 hours of battery life on a single charge, and I would say that is fairly accurate. In fact, I don't even remember when the last time I charged them up was, but they last for a good few days, a few hours at a time, before I just plug them in and I'm good to go for the next day.

The Momentum 2.0 also have four built-in microphones, which aid in the noise isolation, and improve your sound quality in noisy environments. I don't use them often for calls, but when I do, my voice is crystal clear to the person on the other end of the call.

While I pretty much just use the Momentum 2.0 as Bluetooth headphones, it also works with a standard 3.5mm audio cable. So you can still continue to use it, even if the battery runs out of juice.

The Sennheiser Momentums are a pair of headphones that I've bought in the past year, and use on a daily basis. At this Cyber Monday price, it's crazy to pass it up if you've been eyeing them for a while.

