What you need to know
- Apple has released its latest behind the episode of Servant.
- M. Night Shyamalan talks about the questions that the latest episode poses.
Apple has shared its latest behind-the-scenes look at Servant, the Apple TV+ thriller that is helmed by M. Night Shyamalan.
This time, the series is taking viewers behind episode 207 of the second season of the series, titled Marino.
M. Night Shyamalan dives deep into the inner workings of Servant Episode 207, specifically how the mystery is contained within the Turners' walls.
As Shyamalan explains, episode 207 starts to ask a lot of the questions the result from the tradegy at the Marino house.
After the end of 206, 207 is our main characters coming to understand what exactly happened in the Marino house. There's a mystery of what happened. How does this relate to Leanne being in their house? What does the cult believe is going on here? We won't let you intimidate us, do you hear me?
The writer/director also says that the episode may be a significant turning point for Leanne.
This is also a very big episode for Leanne. Because I think there's a way that the cult is supposed to behave, and she has broken from that. Everyone is kind of shifting their positions and by the end of 7, Leanne changes her position. And she breaks from her faith.
If you haven't been watching the second season of Servant, now is a great time to get started as the series is only a few episodes away from the second season finale.
Episode 208 of Servant is set to premiere this Friday, March 5, on Apple TV+.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
