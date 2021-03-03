Apple has shared its latest behind-the-scenes look at Servant, the Apple TV+ thriller that is helmed by M. Night Shyamalan.

This time, the series is taking viewers behind episode 207 of the second season of the series, titled Marino.

M. Night Shyamalan dives deep into the inner workings of Servant Episode 207, specifically how the mystery is contained within the Turners' walls.

As Shyamalan explains, episode 207 starts to ask a lot of the questions the result from the tradegy at the Marino house.

After the end of 206, 207 is our main characters coming to understand what exactly happened in the Marino house. There's a mystery of what happened. How does this relate to Leanne being in their house? What does the cult believe is going on here? We won't let you intimidate us, do you hear me?

The writer/director also says that the episode may be a significant turning point for Leanne.