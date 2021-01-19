What you need to know
- Time to hear all about Servant from the man that pulls the strings.
Apple TV+ continues its promotion of the second season of Servant with a new 'Behind the Episode' feature on YouTube. Like others that have come before it, this video gives us a new perspective on the show and how it comes together.
This time, we get to "experience Servant through M. Night Shyamalan's eyes."
From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.
Ever wanted to experience Servant through M. Night Shyamalan's eyes? Now you can. With this exclusive Behind the Episode series airing every week, you'll see the show like never before. Servant Season 2 is now available on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription.
Servant has been one of the many Apple TV+ hits during the first year of the streaming service, and the second season is now available to stream. You'll need an Apple TV+ subscriptions to take it in unless you're already an Apple One subscriber.
