What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has released a behind the scenes look at Earth At Night In Color.
- The
Apple has shared a behind the scenes look at Earth At Night In Color, the docuseries that highlights the life of animals at night and which recently premiered on Apple TV+. The series uses cutting-edge camera technology to show us how animals live in the dark in a quality we have never seen before.
Go inside the making of Earth At Night In Color, a new docuseries on the wonders of nature's creatures at night. Captured by cutting-edge camera technology, watch stories in the wild as you've never seen before, now on Apple TV+
The behind the scenes look showcases how, with these new cameras and the technology powering them, filmmakers are able to turn the night into day. The series, which is narrated by Tom Hiddleston, features six episodes that are all streaming now.
Narrated by Tom Hiddleston and filmed across six continents, this docuseries uses cutting-edge camera technology to capture animals' nocturnal lives, revealing new behaviors filmed in full color like never before.
Check out the official trailer of Earth At Night In Color below as well:
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple shares up 4% following reports of increased 2021 iPhone production
Apple's share price climbed by as much as 4% in early trading, spurred by news it will increase iPhone production by 30% next year.
You can now help save the planet with iOS 14
A new default search engine option in iOS 14.3 will plant trees with the revenue generated from your searches.
Upgrade your office space with the Valera Office Chair, now $100 off
A more economical sibling of my beloved office chair is currently offered at $100 off the regular price, a savings of almost 40%. Don't pass up this opportunity to work more comforably.
Find the perfect gift for the person has everything
Some people are notoriously difficult to shop for because they already have everything they need. Still, we've got some fun gift ideas to surprise and delight everyone on your list.