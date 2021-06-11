Apple TV+ has shared a behind-the-scenes look at Home Before Dark season two as the show returns to our screens for its latest installment.

The show sees reporter Hilde Lisko (Brooklynn Prince) continue investigations that should be beyond her years, but that isn't going to stop her. If you're a fan of the first season of Home Before Dark you're likely already sat down and ready to watch season two. For everyone else, maybe now would be a good time to revisit season one. Because season two looks great!

Check it out.