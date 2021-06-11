What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a behind-the-scenes look at Home Before Dark season two.
- Season two premieres today.
Apple TV+ has shared a behind-the-scenes look at Home Before Dark season two as the show returns to our screens for its latest installment.
The show sees reporter Hilde Lisko (Brooklynn Prince) continue investigations that should be beyond her years, but that isn't going to stop her. If you're a fan of the first season of Home Before Dark you're likely already sat down and ready to watch season two. For everyone else, maybe now would be a good time to revisit season one. Because season two looks great!
Check it out.
Erie Harbor's secrets are on the brink of being exposed. Join The Magic Hour Chronicle crew as they take on a brand new case in Season 2 of Home Before Dark premiering June 11, only on Apple TV+.
In season two, when a mysterious explosion hits a local farm, reporter Hilde Lisko (Brooklynn Prince) begins an investigation that will lead her to fight a powerful and influential corporation – with the health of her family and Erie Harbor in the balance.
If you want to enjoy Home Before Dark season two in style be sure to check out our list of the Best Apple TV deals on the market today. Failing that, the Apple TV app is available on smart boxes, smart TVs, game consoles, and pretty much anything else that connects to the internet these days. That, of course, includes iPhones, iPads, and Macs as well.
