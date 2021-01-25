What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a first look featurette for Palmer.
Apple TV+ today shared a new first look featurette for the upcoming movie Palmer. Set to land on Apple TV+ this coming Friday, Palmer stars Justin Timberlake as the titular character.
The movie follows Palmer as he is released from prison and goes about getting his life back on track.
After 12 years in prison, former high school football star Eddie Palmer returns home to put his life back together—and forms an unlikely bond with Sam, an outcast boy from a troubled home. But Eddie's past threatens to ruin his new life and family. Coming exclusively to Apple TV+ on January 29.
Apple continues to add new content to the Apple TV+ service and Palmer looks set to be another popular arrival, joining the likes of For All Mankind, The Morning Show, and more.
Palmer will be available on Apple TV+ this coming Friday. The streaming service is available for $4.99 per month unless you're still enjoying your trial. It's also part of the new Apple One subscription bundle as well.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Keychron K4v2 gives you full functionality in a smaller size
Want to dive into mechanical keyboards with a full size board, but limited on desk space? Keychron's K4v2 is a fantastic option to consider.
Review: EarFun Free Pro noise-canceling wireless earbuds are well-priced
Looking for truly wireless noise-canceling headphones that won't break the bank? Check out EarFun Free Pro wireless earbuds.
Tim Cook called to EU hearing on power of big tech, February 1
Tim Cook has been invited to an EU hearing on the power of U.S. tech giants on February 1, alongside Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, and Mark Zuckerberg.
Look ma, no wires! These are the best wireless chargers for AirPods Pro.
Want a super convenient and easy way to charge up your AirPods Pro? You'll want a wireless charger — here are our top picks.