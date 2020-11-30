There once was a time when playing video games meant visiting the local arcade. Those days are mostly over, although you can still purchase arcade cabinets for home use. For Cyber Monday, Best Buy is offering great deals on Arcade1UP products . Here's what they are and what you will save.

Normally $400, the Golden Tee Arcade Cabinet with Riser features four classic golfing Golden Tee titles and features a light-up marquee, 12-inch cabinet rises, and 17-inch color LCD.

Standing 27-inches high, this head-to-head gaming system is a great way to take on Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Sue as Ms. Pac-man.

This amazing system includes Ms. Pac-man and seven additional classic games, including Super Pac-Man, Pac-Mania, Pac-Land, Galaga, Galaxian, Dig Dug, and Dig Dug II. One table, two players, eight arcade games, much fun. Your table is ready.

Include Street Fighter II: The World Warriors, Street Fighter II: Turbo Hyper Fighting, Street Fighter, Darkstalkers, Commando, Final Fight, Ghosts 'n Goblins, Strider, 1944: Loop-Master, Street Fighter II: Championship Edition, Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers, and Super Street Fighter II: Turbo.

Challenge your friends and family to matches of 12 classic games, including three iconic Street Fighter II titles. This Arcade1Up Street Fighter II head-to-head gaming table features a 17-inch color screen, dual speakers, a real-feel joystick and a protective cover for accidental spills.

Enjoy retro-style gaming with this Space Invaders and Space Invader B&W countertop arcade machine. The two games provide fun options for players of all ages, and the compact design is suitable for small spaces. This Space Invaders and Space Invader B&W countertop arcade machine comes preassembled, so it's ready to entertain.

