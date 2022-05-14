What you need to know
- Netflix is reportedly working on live streaming capabilities for upcoming content.
- The live component would allow viewers to vote on the outcome of unscripted shows.
- Disney+ and Apple TV+ have already made moves into the live TV world.
Netflix is reportedly making plans to offer some of its upcoming unscripted content live for the first time, opening the door to online competitions and live voting.
Deadline reports that the plan could see the upcoming dance competition series Dance 100 and other similar unscripted shows be streamed live on the Netflix platform. That would allow for new interactive options including giving viewers the chance to vote — something that has previously been limited to traditional television platforms like cable and satellite channels.
The report also suggests that the live-streamed content could include 'Netflix is a Joke,' a festival of comedy that could be streamed rather than recorded moving forward.
Similarly, it could use it if it decides to bring back its Netflix Is A Joke festival. The live comedy event featured around 300 stand-up performances across LA including Dave Chappelle, Larry David and Pete Davidson. Many of the shows were being filmed with plans to air around 12 of them on the service. In future, it could potentially air shows live, albeit with a few seconds delay in case things get saucy.
Netflix reportedly confirmed that live streaming is "in the early stages of development," but there is no doubt that the move could make for some interesting possibilities. Disney+ is already making moves in a similar direction with ABC's American Idol and Dancing with the Stars in the process of switching to the streamer.
Apple TV+ has already made its live debut, of course. Streaming live sport via Friday Night Baseball is potentially just the beginning for Apple TV+, with the service also thought to be keen on an NFL package as well.
If you want to enjoy streaming services like Apple TV+, Netflix, and Disney+ in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple TV+ takes over The Grove Apple Store to promote 'Ted Lasso' & more
Apple TV+ has taken over a Los Angeles Apple Store with stalls set up to promote some of the streamer's most popular shows.
iOS gaming recap: Apex Legends Mobile dated, new Lord of the Rings epic
We're going to get one of the biggest iOS releases in a long time, Apex Legends Mobile, next week. We also got a Lord of the Rings mobile game announcement, and there's legal drama brewing.
'Star Trek' star John Cho signs on for the 2nd season of 'The Afterparty'
Apple TV+ has reportedly signed Star Trek star John Cho for a recurring role in the second season of the comedy show The Afterparty.
Show off your HomePod with the best accessories around
Apple's HomePod is so much more than a speaker. Here are some accessories to take full advantage of everything it offers.