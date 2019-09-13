Goldman Sachs may be Apple's partner for Apple Card, but it isn't pulling any punches by saying it predicts a 26% downside for AAPL because of they way it intends to account for the Apple TV+ service it will give away.

Each iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and iPod touch bought will also receive a free year of Apple TV+ service. That's worth around $60 to the customer, but the money has to come from somewhere. Apple plans to take the $60 from its hardware figures, particularly iPhone, and then move it to its services division. That, in turn, means that the iPhone numbers will appear worse than they are because $60 from each sale will immediately be taken away.

Goldman analyst Rod Hall, in an investor note picked up by CNBC, is concerned that analysts will see the raw numbers and not consider just what is going on beneath the surface.