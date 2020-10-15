Reported by AppleInsider, Google has released an official companion Apple Watch app for the YouTube Music app.

The app will allow YouTube Music subscribers to control playback of the YouTube Music app on their iPhone right from their wrist. In addition to controlling playback, you will also be able to add songs to your library and stream to other devices using Chromecast.

The app, which requires watchOS 6 and an Apple Watch Series 3 or later to run, will allow users to stream tracks from YouTube Music on their wrists. Like other streaming platforms on watchOS, the YouTube Music app is basically a remote for the full app on an iPhone. It allows users to perform basic functionality like control playback and browse their libraries.

The new Apple Watch app support complications, so you'll now be able to add YouTube Music to your watch faces. The app does not, however, support downloading songs directly to the watch or to stream directly to the watch.

It also comes with a complication that Apple Watch users can add to their watch faces, though not all faces support it, and a shortcut that lets users cast a song from a smartphone to a speaker. There are some limitations, including the fact that the app doesn't currently support offline playback on the Apple Watch.

You can download the new YouTube Music app from the App Store for free.