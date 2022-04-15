Google has quietly launched a new app that is designed to make it easier for people to switch to an Android device from their iPhone. The new app, called Switch to Android, is now available in the App Store but only to those who know the link. At the time of writing, it doesn't appear in searches for reasons unknown.

While searching the App Store is no good, clicking our link should take you straight into the app's App Store entry.

The app, which was first spotted by TechCrunch, helps people turn off iMessage to avoid any lost texts while also lending a hand on moving photos and videos from iCloud.

What's more, Google's App Store description says that no cables are required.

The Switch to Android app from Google helps you quickly and securely move your most important data types – photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events — to a brand new Android device without fussy cables.

Predictably, the app is already garnering fake reviews with one person simply asking "Why would anyone ever want to downgrade their phone?" Switching from Android to iPhone is something that seems much more likely to happen, right?

Apple already offers an app that helps people come the other way — it offers an App in the Google Play store as well as a support document that outlines the steps required.