What you need to know
- Google has rolled out a new app to help people switch to Android from iPhones.
- The new Switch to Android app doesn't yet appear in App Store search.
- The app helps people disable iMessage and move content from one device to the other.
Google has quietly launched a new app that is designed to make it easier for people to switch to an Android device from their iPhone. The new app, called Switch to Android, is now available in the App Store but only to those who know the link. At the time of writing, it doesn't appear in searches for reasons unknown.
While searching the App Store is no good, clicking our link should take you straight into the app's App Store entry.
The app, which was first spotted by TechCrunch, helps people turn off iMessage to avoid any lost texts while also lending a hand on moving photos and videos from iCloud.
What's more, Google's App Store description says that no cables are required.
The Switch to Android app from Google helps you quickly and securely move your most important data types – photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events — to a brand new Android device without fussy cables.
Predictably, the app is already garnering fake reviews with one person simply asking "Why would anyone ever want to downgrade their phone?" Switching from Android to iPhone is something that seems much more likely to happen, right?
Apple already offers an app that helps people come the other way — it offers an App in the Google Play store as well as a support document that outlines the steps required.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Clubhouse is testing in-room party games to help get people talking
Live voice chat app Clubhouse is testing a new feature that will allow people to play party games in-app, according to a new report.
Netflix for Apple TV finally gains an updated tvOS 15 interface
Netflix has updated its Apple TV+ app to take advantage of the new tvOS 15 media player.
Apple suppliers avoided almost 14 million metric tons of carbon emissions
Apple has today announced that its suppliers were able to avoid 13.9 million metric tons of carbon emissions throughout 2021 while also more than doubling their use of clean power.
Give your network a boost with the best Wi-Fi routers for Apple devices
You have the best phone, tablet, and laptop around, so why are you still hanging on to that old AirPort router? Give your network an instant boost with the best Wi-Fi routers for Apple devices.