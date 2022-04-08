Apple Arcade subscribers who have a need for speed are in luck with both Gear.Club Stradale and Sonic Dash+ now available for download via Apple Arcade and the App Store.

Both of the new games are available to all Apple Arcade subscribers — those with the Apple One subscription bundle can also get in on the act, too.

Starting with Gear.Club Stradale, the new game is playable on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac and can be downloaded right now. Touch controls are supported by you're probably going to want check out our list of the best game controllers if you want to pummel the rest of the grid into submission.