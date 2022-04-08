What you need to know
- Apple Arcade has two speedy games available for download today.
- Gear.Club Stradale brings the very best in racing to iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
- Sonic Dash+ is a remake of the classic endless runner.
Apple Arcade subscribers who have a need for speed are in luck with both Gear.Club Stradale and Sonic Dash+ now available for download via Apple Arcade and the App Store.
Both of the new games are available to all Apple Arcade subscribers — those with the Apple One subscription bundle can also get in on the act, too.
Starting with Gear.Club Stradale, the new game is playable on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac and can be downloaded right now. Touch controls are supported by you're probably going to want check out our list of the best game controllers if you want to pummel the rest of the grid into submission.
- Gather your friends and start your own club in the cradle of supercar and the gorgeous region of Italy: Tuscany.
- Cooperate with your friends in daily, weekly, and monthly exclusive content to build your dream car collection!
- The best car handling experience on mobile devices thanks to intelligent real-like driving assistances that guarantee high accessibility.
- Build and improve together your own car workshops to enhance performance and customization.
- Defend your Club in worldwide competitions and reach the highest rankings
- Unlock new content thanks to your progression and achievements.
The new Sonic Dash+ release is a remake of the game that we were all playing years ago. But like all Apple Arcade games, this one has been stripped of any ads and in-app purchases that might have gotten in the way of the fun the first time around. Gamers can play on iPhone and iPad and the endless runner is just as much fun as it was all those years ago, too.
Run, jump, and dash through stunning 3D environments as Sonic the Hedgehog and other Sonic characters in this fun racing & endless runner game. Run and race past challenging obstacles in this fast and frenzied endless running game by SEGA!
Want to add Sonic Dash+ to your gaming collection? Grab it from the App Store now!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
