Apple TV+ is reportedly nearing a deal that will see it sign Government Cheese, a new dramedy that is based on the short film of the same name by Paul Hunter.

Hunter, Variety reports, will serve as co-creator on the series alongside Aeysha Carr of Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame. David Oyelowo is also said to be lined up to star in the new Apple TV+ show.

"Government Cheese" follows Hampton Chambers (Oyelowo), a man recently released from prison who struggles to keep his criminal past at bay and win back his family, all while processing moments of divine intervention that seem to happen with increasing frequency.

Hunter and Oyelowo are both said to have been the driving forces behind work to get Apple TV+ and MACRO on board, with both serving as co-studios on the new series. Oyelowo is already working with Apple TV+ on an adaptation of Hugh Howey's post-apocalyptic Wool novels.

Timelines for when we can expect Government Cheese to be ready to hit our screens aren't yet known, but it's unlikely to be any time soon given the stage the show is currently at. We do know that we aren't short of Apple TV+ content to watch while we wait, however, with the third season of For All Mankind currently stealing the show. Future seasons of Severance and Ted Lasso should also entertain while we wait, too.

