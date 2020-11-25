Brydge has been running its holiday sale for a while now but has increased the discounts available for its Black Friday sale. The boost in discounts has made an already stellar sale even better for those who are looking for a keyboard for their new iPad, iPad Air, or iPad Pro.
The additional savings are available from Wednesday, Nov. 25 through Dec. 1. Below are some of the best deals being offered right now for the Brydge keyboards:
Want trackpad: Brydge Pro+
The Brydge Pro+ brings a backlit keyboard and trackpad to the iPad Pro, turning your iPad into as close to a MacBook Pro that an iPad can be. The Brydge Pro+ is available for both the 2018 and 2020 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
No trackpad: Brydge Pro
Want a keyboard but don't need the trackpad? The Brydge Pro is what you are looking for. The keyboard offers three different levels of backlighting and the snap-on magnetic cover offers wrap-around protection for your iPad Pro. The Brydge Pro is available for both the 2018 and 2020 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
iPad go Pro: BRYDGE 10.2
Have a seventh or eighth generation iPad and want to make it a little more pro? The Brydge 10.2 adds a full, backlit keyboard to make your iPad even more productive. It also comes in Space Gray, Silver, and Gold to match your iPad.
Get more great Black Friday deals
The company is also running sales on its other accessories like its MacBook Veritcal Dock and its Stone Pro Multiport Hub. If Brydge's keyboards aren't necessarily what you are looking for, check out our list of the Best Trackpad Keyboard Cases for iPad.
Brydge makes some of the most popular keyboard cases for the entire iPad lineup and it has upped the savings for its Black Friday sale. If you're wondering what kinds of deals might be going on with Apple's own products, check out the best Apple Black Friday deals.
More Black Friday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.