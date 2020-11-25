Brydge has been running its holiday sale for a while now but has increased the discounts available for its Black Friday sale. The boost in discounts has made an already stellar sale even better for those who are looking for a keyboard for their new iPad, iPad Air, or iPad Pro.

The additional savings are available from Wednesday, Nov. 25 through Dec. 1. Below are some of the best deals being offered right now for the Brydge keyboards:

The company is also running sales on its other accessories like its MacBook Veritcal Dock and its Stone Pro Multiport Hub. If Brydge's keyboards aren't necessarily what you are looking for, check out our list of the Best Trackpad Keyboard Cases for iPad.

Brydge makes some of the most popular keyboard cases for the entire iPad lineup and it has upped the savings for its Black Friday sale. If you're wondering what kinds of deals might be going on with Apple's own products, check out the best Apple Black Friday deals.