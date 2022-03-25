After what feels like a very long wait Apple Arcade and developer Snowman have now made Alto's Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain available for download.

Like all Apple Arcade games you're going to need a $4.99 per month subscription or partake in the Apple One bundle to get into the title. But assuming you have that squared away you won't have to pay anything to download or play the title — no in-app purchases and no ads, either.

Join Alto and his friends as they embark on an endless snowboarding odyssey. Journey across the beautiful alpine hills of their native wilderness, through sleepy neighbouring villages, ancient woodlands, and long-abandoned ruins in a quest to uncover the Spirit of the Mountain.

This title is actually a remastered version of a game that's already available in the App Store, but that doesn't mean there isn't new stuff here. In fact, it's quite the opposite — developer Snowman has added three features that are unique to this particular release.

Hello Adventurers! With the release Alto's Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain on Apple Arcade we are excited to introduce you to a number of new features unique to this remastered edition of the App Store classic. Keep your eye out for: A series of never before seen set pieces, revealing a brand new playable character and gameplay opportunities along the way.

A host of 'Lost Goals' to hunt down, specifically designed to be tackled by this mysterious new character.

The ability to import existing Alto's Adventure (2015) progress, pick up right where you left off!

Like all good Apple Arcade games, this one supports game controllers across all platforms. A controller isn't required of course, but those who like to button mash can definitely do that. If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.

Alto's Adventure: Spirit of the Mountain can be downloaded from the App Store right now across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.