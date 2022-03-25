Altos Adventure Spirit Of The MountainSource: Snowman

What you need to know

  • Gamers can now download Alto's Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain from the App Store.
  • Alto's Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain is available as part of Apple Arcade and requires a subscription.
  • The new release is playable on all of Apple's platforms.

After what feels like a very long wait Apple Arcade and developer Snowman have now made Alto's Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain available for download.

Like all Apple Arcade games you're going to need a $4.99 per month subscription or partake in the Apple One bundle to get into the title. But assuming you have that squared away you won't have to pay anything to download or play the title — no in-app purchases and no ads, either.

Join Alto and his friends as they embark on an endless snowboarding odyssey. Journey across the beautiful alpine hills of their native wilderness, through sleepy neighbouring villages, ancient woodlands, and long-abandoned ruins in a quest to uncover the Spirit of the Mountain.

This title is actually a remastered version of a game that's already available in the App Store, but that doesn't mean there isn't new stuff here. In fact, it's quite the opposite — developer Snowman has added three features that are unique to this particular release.

Hello Adventurers! With the release Alto's Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain on Apple Arcade we are excited to introduce you to a number of new features unique to this remastered edition of the App Store classic. Keep your eye out for:

  • A series of never before seen set pieces, revealing a brand new playable character and gameplay opportunities along the way.
  • A host of 'Lost Goals' to hunt down, specifically designed to be tackled by this mysterious new character.
  • The ability to import existing Alto's Adventure (2015) progress, pick up right where you left off!

Like all good Apple Arcade games, this one supports game controllers across all platforms. A controller isn't required of course, but those who like to button mash can definitely do that. If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.

Alto's Adventure: Spirit of the Mountain can be downloaded from the App Store right now across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Game on!

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade

Unlimited games, one price

Apple Arcade has over a hundred premium games with more added regularly each week. There is something here for everyone, and it only costs $5 a month for all you can game!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Every Dragon Quest available on the Switch
An iconic quest

Every Dragon Quest available on the Switch

Dragon Quest is a legendary franchise, but many people in the west have yet to experience what makes Dragon Quest so good. If you have a Switch, you can see for yourself.