Stay entertained at home with Apple's latest iPad mini at its best price to date. Apple refreshed the iPad mini lineup early last year for the first time in a long while. Since then, the 5th-gen model hasn't seen too much in the way of discounts like its larger counterparts have.

However, right now you can pick up the 64GB Wi-Fi model with a rare $49 discount at Best Buy. That drops its price down to just $349.99 which is a match for the lowest we have ever seen it go. All colors and capacities are seeing the same savings, so you can take your pick while supplies last. Some of the discounts are being matched at Amazon.

Big savings Apple iPad Mini (2019) With the iPad mini 5, you get a beautiful 7.9-inch Retina display, A12 Bionic chip, 64GB storage, and 9-hour battery. Select models are $49 off at best Buy including the base Wi-Fi model as well as 256GB and Cellular devices. $349.99 $399.00 $49 off See at Best Buy

The iPad mini was released last March and retains the familiar 7.9-inch form factor from its 2015 predecessor but gains the A12 Bionic chip for a huge performance boost — three times the processing performance and nine times faster graphics, according to Apple. The display is 25% brighter, has True Tone and P3 wide color support, too. For the first time, the mini line has also gained support for Apple Pencil (or, if you want to save a bit more, you could go for the Logitech Crayon). If you choose a model with cellular connectivity, you'll also be able to get online on the go without having to remain within Wi-Fi coverage.

We went hands-on with the new iPad mini so you can get an in-depth look at it before you buy it. We also have roundups of the best cases and keyboards for your new device so you can put your savings to good use.

Shipping at Best Buy is free on this order, though you could receive your order even faster if you opt to use Best Buy's curbside pickup where available.

