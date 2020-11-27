You don't want to miss this Black Friday deal on the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum. Whether you're talking about vacuums, fans, air purifyers, hair styling, headphones, or anything else that involves the movement of air, Dyson is the master. This one is refurbished, which allows for huge savings, as the regular price is $259.99.

The Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum gives you up to 40 minutes of powerful cord-free suction. Get up to seven minutes of max power for your biggest messes. Use it as an upright vacuum or as a small handheld. Because it's so light and perfectly balanced, you can even use it for cleaning up high as easily as down low and in between. There's even an extra tool for tougher tasks.

This vacuum has two-tier radial cyclones: actually, 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, that work in parallel to increase airflow and capture fine dust. It has a direct-drive cleaner head and stiff nylon bristles for ground-in dirt on hard floors and carpet. There's a mini motorized tool specifically for pet hair.

You get whole-machine HEPA filtration, which captures pet allergens and releases cleaner air. The hygienic dirt ejector makes emptying the vacuum bin super easy. Because it's so slim, it doesn't take up a lot of space in your utility closet.