We love our Case-Mate cases and trust them to protect our precious iPhones. Now you can score a Case-Mate case for your iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, or 12 Pro Max for 30% off. The sale includes Case-Mate's Kodak collaboration, camo styles, clear cases, its plain black models, and a stunning leather wallet folio for the entire iPhone 12 lineup. Here are a few of the discounted Case-Mate cases:
- : Kodak x Case-Mate - Matte Black and Shiny Black Logo
- : Case-Mate - Tough - Clearly Camo
- : Kodak x Case-Mate - Case in Vintage Yellow
- : Case-Mate - Tough Leather Wallet Folio
This sharp-looking Kodak collab sports the Kodak logo and trademark rainbow. It's a fun reminder that the best camera is the one you have with you.
This tough case in Clearly Camo lets the color of the iPhone show through, so it looks different on every color iPhone. It's a trendy look without being too over-the-top.
This eye-catching yellow Kodachrome II case looks like the packaging of the popular old-school film. If you're old enough to remember taking photos and having to wait to develop them (or even if you're not), you're bound to love this fun case.
Leave your wallet at home, this tough case holds up to four cards plus cash with an ID window. It's handcrafted from premium leather. You can even fold back the folio and use it as a landscape video viewing stand.
Case-Mate cases offer 10-foot drop protection, responsive tactile buttons, and flexible sides for a better grip. They are all compatible with wireless charging, even the folio style. It's why they continue to be some of our favorite options for our iPhones. They can get expensive, however, so these Cyber Monday deals are worth hopping on.
We are tracking Apple Cyber Monday Deals, as well as other Cyber Monday Deals on just about everything, so if you haven't snagged your deal yet, check back often for more discounts.
