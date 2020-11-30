You may have already snagged some shiny new tech on Black Friday which makes Cyber Monday the perfect opportunity to pick up some essential accessories. Instead of scouring Amazon and the like, don't miss out on direct sales from brands you know and love. Satechi is one such brand getting in on the Cyber Monday fun by offering 30% off pretty much everything it sells. All you have to do is use coupon code CYBER30 during checkout.

Sitewide savings Satechi Cyber Monday Sale Satechi's Cyber Monday sale offers 30% off sitewide with the below code. You can save on everything from USB-C hubs to laptop stands, speakers, cables, smart plugs, wireless chargers, and more. 30% off See at Satechi With coupon: CYBER30

Considering Satechi's product portfolio features everything from wireless charging pads and cables, to Apple Watch stands, keyboards, Bluetooth headphones, and more, there's bound to be something worth picking up to complement your Black Friday buys. A few of the deals are matched at Amazon for Prime members, though you'll save more in most cases by shopping direct.

Whether you're looking for tech to use at home or on-the-go, Satechi has a ton of options to help keep you connected. Consider Satechi's USB-C 108W Desktop Charger for example. With its dual USB-C Power Delivery ports — One 90W and one 18W — as well as two USB-A ports, you'll have no trouble powering up devices quickly no matter where you are. It's down to $56 from its usual $80 going rate with code CYBER30 drops it even further, now done to $47.99.

Another fine pick is the Trio Wireless Charging Pad which is designed to charge an Apple Watch, Apple AirPods, and an iPhone all at once. With today's coupon deal, you'll save $36 off its full cost and find it much easier to keep your stuff powered up.

Satechi sells keyboards and computer mice, charging stations for the office and USB charging accessories for the car, mounts and stands for monitors, and a whole selection of USB-C accessories to use the code on.

Satechi's sale is only set to last through Sunday night, so be sure to browse Satechi's store before then to see what you could score at a discount. Shipping is free on orders of $40 or more.